Santa to visit with children of all abilities at Pueblo museum

Photo by Christopher May shows a young guest visiting Santa Claus at the Buell Children’s Museum.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Santa Claus is busy this time of the year, but he has set aside time to visit with children and young adults with disabilities in Pueblo.

The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, which is hosting the event, said Santa has polished his skills and is equipped to communicate with medically fragile people and children and young adults with sensory and behavioral issues.

He will be in Pueblo to meet southern Colorado children December 18 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Buell Children’s Museum at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center.

Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, and $8 for children ages 3-16, military, and seniors over age 65. Visits with Santa are included in the price of admission.

Santa’s visit is made possible by the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center and Nursing & Therapy Services of Colorado.