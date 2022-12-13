(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The special needs community in Colorado Springs will get a very special visit from Old Saint Nick on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) said they started this special holiday tradition during the pandemic, when adult program participants couldn’t attend services. SKSF staff wanted to reach out and show their clients how much they cared and were thinking about them during that difficult time – so they donned their holiday garb and brightened the holidays for their clients by singing carols and dropping off gifts.

SKSF said in the spirit of continuing the tradition, adult day program participant Bryan asked if he could be “Santa,” as it’s always been his dream to ride along and drop off presents to his peers. SKSF said when asked why he wanted to be Santa, Bryan said with a big smile, “I want to give back and show how much I care about them and their friendships.”

SKSF said being Santa for the special needs community takes a special person, and Bryan was up to the challenge.

Courtesy: Special Kids Special Families

“He’s patient, adaptable, a good listener, has a great sense of humor and he doesn’t have issues with personal space,” said Lead Program Coordinator, Madeline Dulle. When passing out gifts, Santa always gets lots of hugs from his peers and an earful of all of the good things they’ve done over the past year.

This year, Bryan will again reprise his role as Santa and visit his peers, along with the children that attend the SKSF Zach’s Place program. He’ll be delivering gifts on Saturday, Dec. 17, and SKSF said to keep an eye out for their logo on vehicles, as you just might get a special visit from Santa Claus.