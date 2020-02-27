Santa Fe trailhead outside USAFA to close for visitor center construction

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Santa Fe Trail trailhead outside the north gate of the Air Force Academy is closing permanently, the academy announced Wednesday.

The trailhead, along with the North Gate parking lot, will permanently close March 16 so crews can start construction on the new Academy visitors center.

The Academy said a new trailhead will open when construction is complete, but the date for that has not yet been determined.

The Santa Fe Trail can still be accessed at: