Sandwiches for smiles, supplies donated to feed the hungry

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday marked a Colorado Gives Day celebration with two significant donations from Safeway and Hormel Foods.

Care and Share received 2,907 jars of Skippy® peanut butter, which will make over 47,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Safeway’s annual Hunger Is campaign aimed at eradicating childhood hunger raised $45,000 in Colorado Springs Safeway stores in September.

“These two gifts will have a tremendous impact on our community, and it’s thrilling to see it happen on Colorado Gives Day,” said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank. “We’d like to thank Safeway, Hormel Foods, and the generosity of every customer that made this possible by donating to the Hunger Is campaign. Their support will help us work towards ensuring no child in Southern Colorado has to start their day hungry.”

Hunger Is, a charitable program of the Safeway Foundation, is designed to build awareness and raise funds in an effort to eradicate childhood hunger in America. Funds raised through Hunger Is focus on adding breakfasts in and out of school through federal nutrition programs and other means focused on combatting childhood hunger and improving other health-related outcomes.

The Skippy® peanut butter donation is a partnership between Hormel Foods and local grocery retailers like Safeway to focus philanthropic efforts on hunger relief and education.

“We know protein is a much-needed item for households, and peanut butter is a terrific shelf-stable protein option,” said Nicolle Witt, Customer Business Manager for Hormel Foods. “We want to thank Safeway for joining this effort and thank local food banks like Care and Share for serving their communities. Hormel Foods and the Skippy® brand are proud to give back to the communities Safeway serves.”

“It’s an honor support the work of Care and Share Food Bank. Every day we learn about organizations that go above and beyond to help people in need,” said Kris Staaf, Safeway Director of Public Affairs. “Such selfless dedication makes our communities better places to live and work.”