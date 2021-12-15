San Isabel Electric experiencing widespread outages

FOX21 — Wind is causing widespread power outages to San Isabel Electric members. Nearly half of the members served by San Isabel Electric are without power. All members should expect intermittent outages as the storm moves through the area.

San Isabel Electric has received several reports of damaged equipment. Crews are being dispatched to outages, and to repair equipment as they are reported. The number of damage reports and outages is expected to increase until weather conditions improve. Members should expect intermittent outages as the storm moves through our area.

Approximately 9,150 meters are out as of 10:00 a.m. including the cities of Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Break down of number of meters out per county:

Custer – 300

Costilla – 150

Fremont – 0

Huerfano – 3,500

Las Animas – 5,000

Otero – 50

Pueblo – 150

Due to the extreme dangerous nature of the wind, it may take longer than usual to safely restore power. Crews will not be able to provide an estimated time of restoration until conditions improve and lineworkers have inspected the affected areas to ensure all damage has been identified.

The outages began around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a severe windstorm moved into the service area. The national weather service is forecasting high winds through this afternoon.

Outage status updates will be posted every two hours at siea.com between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Members can report outages by texting OUT to 844-959-3013. San Isabel Electric’s mobile and online account management app SmartHub can be used to:

• Report power outages with a computer, tablet or smart phone

• View outage map

• Track an outage’s status until power is restored.

Outages can also be reported by calling 1-800-279-7432. More information about outage reporting and preparedness is available at siea.com/safety.

San Isabel Electric’s outage restoration policy is to make repairs that will restore service to the most people in the least amount of time. Transmission lines and substations are repaired first, followed by distribution lines that feed neighborhoods. Tap lines and individual service lines are then repaired to restore power to members who may still be without electricity.

In the event of a prolonged outage, members who are expected to be without power overnight will receive an automated phone call from San Isabel Electric, as soon as possible.

