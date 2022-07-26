COLORADO SPRINGS — Country music star Sam Hunt will hold a concert Thursday night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

Switchbacks Entertainment partnered with Indigo Road Entertainment for this show, which is part of their 2022 concert series.

The concert will be held on July 28 at Weidner Field and will feature special guest Russell Dickerson.

The tour will then continue to Wyoming for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Thursday night’s concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available at Switchbacks FC’s website.