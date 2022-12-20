(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Christmas Day Community Meal on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25.

Courtesy: FOX21 News File Photo

The community meal will have live music, worship, and “lots of community fellowship,” according to Salvation Army. The expectation is to serve and deliver nearly 2,000 meals on Christmas day.

The Salvation Army will be preparing “ham and fixings” at the campus located at 908 Yuma Street. Meals will be distributed to The Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelters located at:

709 South Sierra Madre Street in Colorado Springs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.)

Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive in Woodland Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Yuma location is expecting to serve more than 200 meals. The Christmas Day Community Meal is open to anyone wishing to attend.