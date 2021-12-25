Salvation Army to feed thousands during Christmas Day Community Meal; here’s where to pick up food

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army is expected to serve 2,500 meals to the community on Christmas Day.

The 908 Yuma Street location will begin prepping and distributing meals for The Salvation Army Shelter & Services at RJ Montgomery, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park locations around 7:30 a.m.

There are several locations involved in this year’s community meal:

Main Location: 908 Yuma Street

Other Locations: 709 S. Sierra Madre Street, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park

Meals will be provided between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.