Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign behind on donations

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are less than two weeks until Christmas and the Salvation Army says donations are down for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The non-profit raises significant amount of its annual funding during the Red Kettle campaign. The Salvation Army said they’re $55,400 behind on their fundraising goal.

They say all of the donations stay in Colorado Springs and go to provide meals for families in need, Christmas toys for children and many other services throughout the year.

“We serve nearly 15,000 individuals,” Salvation Army Captain Doug Hanson explained. “What we get in the kettle season really has a direct impact on what we do. What we receive in gifts and from the red kettles in November and December, it’s about 60% of our annual income, comes in just these 2 months. So how Christmas goes is really how the whole year goes.”

Donations can be made with change, cash or check and even with a smartphone. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to ring bells this holiday season.