(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army is asking the community for help making its Thanksgiving Day meals complete by donating pies–about 500 are still needed.

The Salvation Army said it would be accepting donations of store bought pies and desserts to help feed an expected 3,000 people or more on Thanksgiving Day. Pies and desserts can be dropped off at the Salvation Army at 908 Yuma Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The Salvation Army will be serving free Thanksgiving meals to over 3,000 individuals on Thanksgiving Day at these locations 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: