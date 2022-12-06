(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs still needs volunteer bell ringers this holiday season.

The Salvation Army’s mission is to help struggling veterans, families, and seniors in our community. The Red Kettle Campaign helps them accomplish that mission. All the money donated in El Paso County stays in the community, and for those who want to be bell ringers, you can choose the location where you want to volunteer.

You can find a list of available volunteer opportunities by going to HelpColoradoSprings.com and clicking on “Volunteer in this community.”

“This year, the Salvation Army helped 45,000 people and your money you put in the red buckets will help support people,” said captain Doug Hanson, El Paso County Coordinator with the Salvation Army. “That’s one-in-15 people in El Paso County, the money in those red buckets helps support.”

The Salvation Army said they are still looking to hire 20 bell ringers and needs more volunteer bell ringers this holiday season. To apply as a paid bell ringer, you must bring two forms of ID to the Salvation Army at 908 Yuma Street in Colorado Springs.