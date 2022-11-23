(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army expects to serve approximately 3,000 free Thanksgiving meals, prepared by the Culinary Academy of Fort Carson, to the community on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The Salvation Army said the meals are expected to arrive to three different locations in El Paso and Teller Counties around 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers will then begin prepping and distributing meals around 11:00 a.m.

“Each year we serve not only hundreds of people in need of a free meal, but also hundreds of people who have nowhere else to go and just don’t want to be alone on the holiday,” said Captain Doug Hanson, El Paso County Coordinator. “We try to make each location a fun, festive, and family-like event.”

The 908 Yuma Street location is expected to serve over 300 meals, and the remainder will be delivered and distributed to The Salvation Army Shelter and Services in Manitou Springs, and Woodland Park locations listed below: