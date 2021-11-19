Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps to host Thanksgiving Dinner basket give-away Nov. 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner Basket Give-A-Way on Saturday, Nov. 20th, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The group plans to utilize this drive-thru style event to give away 150 turkey dinners, including all the fixings, to those families who may not have the resources to afford a full dinner for the holiday season.

Courtesy of Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps.

Each basket will include a whole turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, greens, cornbread muffins and much more – all free!

This event will be the first of three this year, intended to support families in need during the holidays.

If you are interested in donating to pay it forward to the community, contribute to the Red Kettles you’ll see at local neighborhood grocery stories or click here to visit the group’s website and navigate to “Give Now”.