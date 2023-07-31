(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, July 31, Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced the appointment of former Mayoral candidate Sallie Clark as the City’s government and military affairs advisor.

Effective Aug. 1, Clark will be responsible for engaging local, regional, state, and federal government partners, and will lead the engagement strategy regarding military and veteran affairs from the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs.

Her appointment, which fills an existing vacant position, completes the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs. The office also includes Thomas Thompson, community affairs advisor, and Danielle Summerville, cultural & community outreach programs manager.

“As Colorado Springs continues to grow in both its footprint and prominence, it’s critical for our City to have a voice at the table where important decisions are being made and continue serving as a trusted partner for our military community,” said Mayor Mobolade. “Sallie’s extensive experience serving at varying levels of government, plus her unwavering dedication to our local military community, including military families and veterans, make her an ideal leader to focus on and champion these efforts. I’m excited to bring her many talents to the City, and we look forward to the work ahead.”

(L-R, Sallie Clark, Danielle Summerville, Thomas Thompson) Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

According to the Mayor’s Office, Clark is a longtime community advocate, businesswoman and a respected government leader in Colorado Springs. She has served in elected and appointed positions at the local, state and federal level.

Most recently, Clark served as the state director for USDA Rural Development for Colorado, where she advocated for rural Colorado by assisting communities through housing, business and community infrastructure programs. She is also a military spouse and has volunteered extensively with military organizations, including the Home Front Military Network.