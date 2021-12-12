Salad or Bust opens new downtown location; here’s where you can find them

COLORADO SPRINGS — Salad or Bust started as a food truck three years ago when Stephanie Curtis began tossing things up. Now, she’s adding a new element to the mix: a brand new downtown location.

Stephanie’s menu has also flipped on its head. Every thing is made vegan with options for protein and meat to be added, rather than just the vegan option.

According to Stephanie, that concept took off in the last year when she moved from her food truck to a shop in Ivy Wild.

At her now location, Stephania told FOX21 her neighbors have already made her feel welcome.

“There’s several shops on this street that are amazing and the people on the street are amazing,” Stephanie said. “They’ve all been super friendly, welcoming us to the neighborhood. The downtown partnership has been fantastic.”

Salad or Bust is located at 1604 S Cascade Avenue.