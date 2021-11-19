Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center open to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A child advocacy center in Colorado Springs is now open to the Pikes Peak Region, helping and giving hope to children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center is the only one of its kind in Colorado.

All agencies involved in the child abuse investigation process are now in one space. It makes the process simpler while helping minimize trauma for a child. Agencies set up at Safe Passage includes the Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Detectives, along with UCHealth nurses specializing in child violence.

The Family Center and Kidpower Colorado are also in the new space, providing mental health resources and ongoing therapy for children in the community. The end goal is making the process simple for families, while offering a safe place for kids.

“What our role is bring together those entities that investigate crimes against children. So when a child makes that outcry of abuse, makes the bravest of statements that something has happened to them, we are the response that helps to ensure they achieve safety,” said Maureen Basenberg, Executive Director of Safe Passage.

The center’s collaborative model brings together key partner agencies to collectively conduct child abuse investigations and provide abuse prevention services. Safe Passage coordinates child abuse investigations with partner agencies and provides advocacy and support. They serve over 1,000 children a year and are integral in responding to child abuse in El Paso and Teller Counties.

The community center is located in Colorado Springs at 2335 Robinson Street.