Sacred Ground Cafe feeding local healthcare workers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Like many business owners, Natasha Shnaper has been facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19.

“A couple weeks ago we were completed devastated. Business, right now, doing maybe 30 percent of what it should be this time of year,” said Shnaper.

She’s the owner of the hidden gem, Sacred Ground Cafe, which sits outside Cheyenne Canyon in Colorado Springs. While Shnaper works hard to keep her doors open by offering food and drinks to go, she’s not closing the door on giving back to the community.

“You have to take care of the people who take care of you. But in time like this they are the ones who are really risking their lives. Let people know you’re thinking about them and you appreciate what they’re doing,” said Shnaper.

She’s filling the stomachs of local healthcare employees who are working long, hard hours during this pandemic. So far Sacred Ground Cafe has cooked and donated around 200 meals for Penrose Hospital workers.

“It’s not just me. It’s not I. It’s us and in times like this you see it,” said Shnaper.

When Shnaper sent out the cafe’s weekly newsletter she says the response was overwhelmingly positive. Even people who don’t live in Colorado donated to help her mission to feed first responders.

“I am so lucky to have this support. You can see how good people are. They come together, they help each other. The community is everything,” said Shnaper.

Even though Sacred Ground Cafe is struggling, Shnaper is still putting others before herself. It serves as a reminder that we’re all in this together and need community support now more than ever.

“You will make it because you are not alone, please I need your support. Thank you,” said Shnaper.

If you want to donate to Sacred Ground Cafe and their efforts to feed our local healthcare workers and first responders, you can call them directly at (719) 475-0888. You can also visit their website Sacred Ground Cafe. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday 8am to 4pm. You can place an order online or over the phone.