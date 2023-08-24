(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student at Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs School District 11 was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 24 after an altercation at the school resulted in the assault of a School Resource Officer (SRO).

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an SRO responded just after 11 a.m. to a disturbance in the office involving a student who “became violent” during a meeting. CSPD said the student damaged property and threatened school staff members, despite attempts by staff and the SRO to de-escalate the situation.

CSPD said when the student tried to harm themselves, the SRO tried to take control of the situation, which resulted in the SRO being assaulted. Additional officers with CSPD responded to assist, and the student was ultimately arrested for interfering with the school and assaulting the SRO.

The SRO sustained minor injuries but remained on duty. The school campus was placed temporarily on Hold Status, but CSPD said it resumed regular operations by noon.