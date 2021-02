Plenty of snow at Rye High School around 7:30 a.m. October 24, 2019. / Valerie Mills – FOX21 News

RYE, Colo. — Craver Middle School, Rye Elementary, and Rye High School in District 70 are dismissing early Tuesday due to a water issue, according to the district.

Buses are on their way to the schools and will be taking students home as soon as 1:30 p.m. Parents have been contacted via automated phone messaging system.

The district said the early dismissal is due to a water line issue in the city of Rye.