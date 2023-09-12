(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rush Bowls a Colorado-based fast-casual concept with meals-in-a-bowl will open its second location in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The first location in Colorado Springs opened in June of 2023 at 11010 Cross Peak View near Interquest and Voyager Parkways. Rush Bowls features blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, along with grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for dogs.

“Opening our first Rush Bowls in Colorado Springs earlier this year was an exciting venture, so we’re thrilled to open another location,” said Charity and Randy Stauffacher. “We can’t wait to bring our delicious bowls and smoothies to even more of our community.”

The second location will be located at East Cheyenne Road and will be the ninth location in Colorado.

“We’re excited to open our next store here in our home state,” adds Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “With this being our second Rush Bowls in Colorado Springs, we look forward to welcoming both loyal and new customers into this new location.”