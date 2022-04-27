MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument Police are looking for juvenile reported as a runaway.

At approximately 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, Officers from the Monument Police Department responded to the area of Blizzard Valley Trail in regards to a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Natsuo Raymos Bugg is described as a white male, approximately 5’05’’ and 150 lbs., blonde hair with blue eyes. He was last seen at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday wearing grey shoes, glasses, and carrying multiple backpacks. Natsuo is a high functioning autistic and has not had proper administration of necessary medication.





If you have any information, please contact Corporal Rachael Braaten at 719-433-4736, braaten@tomgov.org or Sergeant Melikian at 719-433-2154, gmelikian@tomgov.org