Rumor prompts brief shelter-in-place at Rampart High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A claim that prompted a brief shelter-in-place at a northern Colorado Springs high school Thursday was not credible, according to the district.

District 20 officials said Thursday morning, rumors emerged about a possible threat against Rampart High School. District security worked with Colorado Springs police to investigate the claim, which they found to be not credible.

District 20 said the school was placed on a brief shelter-in-place, and is now back to business as usual.