Royal Gorge offering half-price annual passes to Colorado residents

CAÑON CITY Colo. — Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is offering half-price general admission annual passes to Colorado residents in April.

The passes must be purchased April 1-30. They are good for one year from the date of purchase.

During this promotion, an adult pass (ages 13 and up) is $36 for Colorado residents. A child pass (ages 6-12) is $30. A family pass for four is $110. Admission is always free for children 5 and under.

Passes can be purchased online at royalgorgebridge.com, or at the park. In order to purchase the discounted pass, Colorado residents will need to give their valid Colorado address and the promo code HFCOSP21.

Passes include unlimited access to the bridge, visitor center, Plaza Theater, and gondolas. There are additional fees for the zipline, skycoaster, and Via Ferrata.