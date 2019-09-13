Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows to land at Peterson AFB

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic team, will land at Peterson Air Force Base on Monday.
The Red Arrows will land at Peterson around 11:30 a.m. Monday. They won’t be doing any demonstrations in Colorado Springs, but will appear in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday. No details about their Denver appearances have been released.
The Red Arrows are currently on an 11-week tour of the United States and Canada. It’s been 11 years since they last visited North America.
The aerobatic team flies 12 BAE Systems Hawk T1s. They also travel with an Atlas A400M RAF transport aircraft.