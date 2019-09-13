Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows to land at Peterson AFB

Image shows The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (The Red Arrows) departing their home base of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire for the start of Exercise WESTERN HAWK. Ex WESTERN HAWK is the first time the Red Arrows have been to North America since 2008 and the deployment will be the most ambitious tour of Canada and the United States ever undertaken by the team going coast-to-coast. With stops across the continent, the tour comprises a combination of nearly 20 aerobatic displays, iconic flypasts and 100 separate ground engagement activities. / Photo by Cpl Graham Taylor, RAF Photographer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic team, will land at Peterson Air Force Base on Monday.

The Red Arrows will land at Peterson around 11:30 a.m. Monday. They won’t be doing any demonstrations in Colorado Springs, but will appear in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday. No details about their Denver appearances have been released.

The Red Arrows are currently on an 11-week tour of the United States and Canada. It’s been 11 years since they last visited North America.

The aerobatic team flies 12 BAE Systems Hawk T1s. They also travel with an Atlas A400M RAF transport aircraft.