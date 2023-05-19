(IHUGO, Colo.) — The Ranch Rodeo Team from the 6666 ranch, which was made a household name on the hit TV show Yellowstone, will join many other talented ranch cowboys at a competition in Hugo for the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo.

The championships will take place at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds June 23 – 24, with plenty of rodeo competition and entertainment, followed by a concert by country singer-songwriter Randall King. Cowboys will be competing for the chance to attend the WRCA World Championships in Amarillo, Texas.

All the fun kicks off on Friday night with the first performance of real working cowboys and continues on to Saturday with a Top Hand Contest, Youth Ranch Rodeo, Jeremiah Ward Memorial Open Bronc Riding, Chuck Wagon Meal and the outdoor concert with headliner Randall King.

Also at the event will be a Western Trade Show featuring bit and spurs, saddles and tack, home décor, jewelry, leather goods and more.

Admission to the ranch rodeo is $10 for adults, with kids 10 and under getting in free. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased at the gate. Click here to find tickets for the Randall King concert and the chuck wagon meal, featuring chicken fried steak.

The legendary 6666 ranch (Four Sixes) was established in 1870 and spans over 260,000 acres, so large that it stretches into four counties, making it one of the largest ranches in the Lone Star state. Some of the filming for Yellowstone was shot at the 6666 ranch, and featured many of the ranches’ working cowboys as extras during filming.