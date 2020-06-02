Rocky Mountain Vibes offers a second drive-in movie night

COLORADO SPRINGS — There was enough positive vibes for the first drive-in movie night at UCHealth Park field that the baseball organization is putting on another showing.

The screening last week proved to be so successful that the Rocky Mountain Vibes is hosting another night. Tickets go on sale today at 5 p.m. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO BUY TICKETS.

The ballpark will be showing “A league of their own” on Friday, June 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Here is info if you are interested in buying tickets: (PLEASE READ ALL DETAILS BEFORE MAKING YOUR PURCHASE)

1 Parking Pass per vehicle required

Must present proof of purchase and I.D. upon entry.

No Full-sized Trucks or SUV’s are allowed due to sight obstructions and damage to the field. We are doing our best to try to answer your questions about vehicles, but the best answer we can give is that if your SUV seats 8 people it will not be allowed. Full-sized trucks will also not be allowed. If you have questions about your vehicle please use google as it will tell you if it is full sized or not. Mini vans are allowed.

Parking opens at 5:30pm. Please arrive no later than 7:00pm. No vehicles will be permitted after 7:30pm. Attendees will be parked on a first come first serve basis starting at the front. Vehicles are required to turn off their engines after they have been parked to prevent damage to the grass.

Social distancing regulations will be in affect. Attendees must stay in their vehicles at all times, with the exception of bathroom use. Face masks will be required when exiting your vehicle to use the restroom.

Limited cash only concessions will be available on site (Popcorn, candy, dip & dots, soda, etc.) Personal food and beverages are allowed. Alcohol will NOT be permitted. Smoking of any kind is NOT permitted.

In respect to all others in attendance we STRONGLY encourage every vehicle to stay for the duration of the film. Please be respectful to others keeping your lights off during the film and refrain from littering on the field.

In the event of weather, we will reschedule to a future date and tickets will remain valid.