(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A stretch of Rockrimmon Boulevard will be closed overnight and into commute time on Wednesday morning due to three separate water main breaks.

Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) posted on Twitter just before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 and said Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed between War Eagle Drive South and Anaconda Drive, just north of Vindicator Drive.

Springs Utilities said crews are responding to three separate water main breaks due to a failed pressure regulating valve: one on Rockrimmon, one on Grey Eagle Circle, and another on Dolomite Drive.

Rockrimmon Boulevard is fully closed for the stretch between War Eagle and Anaconda, and although Springs Utilities said repairs to the water main would be completed Tuesday night, replacement of the road will not take place until after commute time Wednesday morning.

Alternate routes are advised until utility crews can make the necessary repairs to the road.