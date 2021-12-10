Rock Ledge Ranch to hold holiday event featuring Santa, wagon rides, music, Blacksmith demonstrations, and more!

Children will visit with St. Nicholas during this year’s holiday event at Rock Ledge Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rock Ledge Ranch will soon be transformed with the sights, sounds, and aromas of the festive season!

On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4-8 p.m, all sorts of festivities will be underway including St. Nicholas in the Barn, wagon rides, old-time musical entertainment, crafts, 1860s Homestead Cabin storytelling, Blacksmith Shop demonstrations, Victorian celebrations in the 1880s Rock Ledge House, and Edwardian festivities in the 1907 Orchard House.

People line up for a Blacksmith demonstration; image courtesy of Rock Ledge Ranch

For more information, visit Rock Ledge Ranch’s website. To purchase tickets go to https://rockledgeranch.com/event/holiday-evening-2/.