COLORADO SPRINGS — The popular attraction Rock Ledge Ranch in Colorado Springs is now open for the summer season.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site is a living history museum located on 230 acres at Garden of the Gods park. Historical interpreters, dressed in clothing appropriate to their respective era, offer tours, demonstrations, and hands-on learning activities. Visitors can experience the daily lives of the people that lived, worked, hunted, herded, and raised families on this land at Rock Ledge Ranch.

Rock Ledge Ranch offers immersive experiences with multiple time periods in history, including an authentic elk or buffalo-hide tipi, pre-pioneer cabin, the original 1875 Chambers Family Rock Ledge House, and the 1907 Edwardian Orchard House, built by Colorado Springs founder, General W.J. Palmer.

Dedicated to the historic preservation of the Pikes Peak region, the City of Colorado Springs, in partnership with the El Pomar and Bemis Taylor Foundations, purchased the site in 1968 to prevent further development of the Camp Creek Valley. The site was registered to the National Registry of Historic Places and opened to the public in 1979.

Ranch grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk. However, the buildings are only open during the Summer Living History Program and special events. There is a fee for the Living History Program and special events. When the Living History Program is not available, visitors can pick up a map from either of the Ranch’s restroom facilities for a free, self-guided tour.

The Summer Living History Program runs from the beginning of June through the second Saturday in August; Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. They also host many special events throughout the year, see the Events Page for more information.

Admission is $8 for adults 18-54, $6 for active or retired military, $5 for seniors 55+, $4 for kids age 6-17, and kids 5 and under get in free. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more, visit the Admission Prices page for more information and to purchase tickets online.