EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Rock formations at Paint Mines Interpretive Park located in Calhan have been vandalized with graffiti.

According to the El Paso County Parks Department, these rock formations are known for being very fragile. Climbing and even hiking the rock formations is strictly prohibited because they say it can increase erosion and decay.





Everything thing within the boundaries of the park including plants, wildlife, historic artifacts, minerals and rocks are protected by State Law.