EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County crews will begin concrete maintenance at the southeast corner median island for the East Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road intersection on March 14.

The northeast corner for the East Woodmen ROad and McLaughlin Road intersection will be worked on during this project as well.

Drivers should be aware of the following lane closures:

– Northbound right turn lane on N Meridian Road at East Woodmen Road

– Westbound E Woodmen Road right turn lane onto McLaughlin Road

The county is reminding drivers to slow down in work zones and watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades.

This project is being funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.