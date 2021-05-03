Roads in North Cheyenne Cañon closed for parking lot improvement project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A busy parking lot where three roads intersect in North Cheyenne Cañon Park is closed this month for improvements, according to the city.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road through the park is also closed on weekdays during the construction project.

The parking lot uphill from Helen Hunt Falls will be closed from Monday until approximately May 28, depending on the weather. The gravel lot, often called the “hub,” is at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, High Drive and Gold Camp Road.

Map of the planned Gold Camp Road closure. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

During the project, Gold Camp Road will remain closed to vehicles from Helen Hunt Falls to the northern boundary of the park–just north of the Chutes and Ladders trailhead. That portion of the road is already closed to vehicles due to a boulder that fell there last week.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road, the paved road leading from Cheyenne Boulevard through the park to Helen Hunt Falls, will be closed to all users on weekdays during the project. Trails in the area will remain open to non-motorized use. The road will be open to all users on Saturdays and Sundays, but the parking lot will still be closed.

During the closure, Gold Camp Road is open to recreational users, including hikers, cyclists, equestrians, and motorized vehicles under 50” wide. All users are advised to slow down and be aware of construction vehicles in the area.

“These improvements will provide some much-needed parking relief,” David Deitemeyer, senior landscape architect, said in a press release. “While work is underway, though, visitors can expect North Cheyenne Cañon Park to be busy with very limited parking. To ensure a more positive experience, we highly recommend that visitors plan ahead and consider parking near the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center, and then hike or bike into the park until this lot is complete. We’d like to thank residents and visitors for their patience while we work to make the park experience more enjoyable for all.”

The project, a recommendation from the 2018 North Cheyenne Cañon master plan, will expand the parking lot from about 75 unstriped spaces to 92 designated stalls. Concrete curb and gutter will be added, along with a paved asphalt surface and accessible parking spaces.

The total cost is $320,000, funded by the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax. TOPS is a 0.01% sales tax first approved by voters in 1997 that generates approximately $9.5 million annually. It is used exclusively to preserve and steward open space lands, trails and parks.