Road through North Cheyenne Cañon closing weekdays through March for construction

A current photo of the bridge where the temporary bypass road will be constructed. / Photo courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The main road through North Cheyenne Cañon Park will be closed on weekdays for almost two months starting February 8, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

The road will be closed from the main park entrance to the parking lot at Helen Hunt Falls. The closure is in effect Monday through Friday beginning February 8. It’s expected to last through the end of March.

The road will be fully open on Saturdays and Sundays.

The park itself will remain open during the closure.

The road will be closed so crews can build a temporary bypass road to facilitate a larger bridge replacement project in the park. The temporary bypass road is being built around a bridge that is slated for reconstruction in the fall. That bridge is near pull-off No. 23 in the park.

The city said the temporary bypass road is necessary until the bridge is replaced so that vehicles larger than a heavy-duty pickup truck can continue to use North Cheyenne Canyon Road. Due to safety restrictions, heavy vehicles cannot use the existing bridge.

The North Cheyenne Canyon bridge replacement project, scheduled to begin this fall, will replace three of the vehicular bridges in the park, requiring additional temporary road closures. The city said project design is currently nearing completion.

The three bridges, all built in the early 1900s, are being reconstructed to address safety issues and to provide continued community use of the roadway and adequate emergency service access.

More information about this bridge replacement project is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/NCCBridgeReplacement.