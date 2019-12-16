Live Now
Road conditions worsen as snowstorm moves into southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS – Roads across southern Colorado iced over late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Several accidents have been reported on multiple roadways.

>> Dozens of schools and organizations delayed on Monday morning, tap here for a full list.

The City of Colorado Springs released this statement:

There is a City-wide full call out in place as of 1515 today. Crews will be focusing on Primary roadways and will move to Secondary roadways afterward. Roadways will become icy and difficult for travel. Caution is advised.

Other parts of the region are on accident alert as well. This statement from the Fountain Police Department:

Fountain, Colorado – On 12/15/19, at (1700 hours), the City of Fountain was placed on accident alert status. If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party. Within 72 hours, please report it online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

Pueblo also received a good amount of snow early Sunday.

The snow also coating the roads in Walsenburg.

According to FOX21 Meteorologist, Valerie Mills snow started in southern locations Sunday morning then moved north into the Pikes Peak region.

There were periods of blowing snow and low visibility.

Some mountain peaks received up to a foot or two of snowfall from this long snow event that started on Thursday.

Officials want drivers to stay at home if possible. If you have to go out driving they recommend taking it extra slow and being aware of drivers sliding around you.

The snow isn’t expected to clear up late Monday morning.

