COLORADO SPRINGS — The Take 5 in the Garden of the Gods 5K and 5 mile race will take place in Colorado Springs Saturday, May 7, from 6-10 a.m.

More than 1,000 participants are expected to race.

Due to the event, all roads will be temporarily closed through Garden of the Gods. Trail access will be open to the public, but visitors who aren’t participating in the races are urged are urged to avoid the area during the race, per a city spokesperson.

All racing will end by 10 a.m. The following roads will be closed to vehicles:

6-10 a.m.

Gateway Rd., west of 30th Street

Juniper Way Loop and Gateway Rd.

Juniper Way Loop and Garden Dr. near P6 pull-off

This is the 23rd annual Take 5 in the Garden organized by Mad Moose Events.