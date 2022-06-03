COLORADO SPRINGS — Temporary road closure is planned for June 5 and June 12 for Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby.

The 18th annual Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby will impact a section of E. Costilla Street on Sunday, June 5 (practice day) and June 12 (event day). On both days, E. Costilla Street will be closed between Wahsatch Avenue and El Paso Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Map of the road closure

This racing event, in which youth ages 7-20 build their own car, aims to teach craftsmanship and provide a bonding experience for parents and guardians with their children. The winners of each division move on to represent Colorado Springs in the International Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, on July 21-22.

Visit Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby (Colorado Springs, CO) for more information.