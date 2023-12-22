Road closure after Christmas near Garden of the Gods

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Following the Christmas holiday, there will be a full closure of Ellston Street beneath I-25 between Garden of the Gods Road and West Fillmore Street as part of ongoing acceleration and deceleration lane construction work.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said there will be no construction work on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but following the holiday, Ellston Street will close for the portion of the road that runs beneath I-25. The closure will be in effect from Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 29 at 12 p.m.

The sidewalk at Ellston Street will also be closed, CDOT said, and flaggers will be present to help detour people from the work site. A detour will also be in effect.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Additionally, on Tuesday, Dec. 26 there will be a single lane closure on northbound and southbound I-25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and a double lane closure on northbound and southbound I-25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is part of the work to extend continuous north and southbound acceleration and deceleration lanes from Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street. These auxiliary lanes aim to even out traffic flow and assist drivers in merging and exiting traffic efficiently, CDOT said.