(PUEBLO, Colo) — The Pueblo County Sherriff’s Office (PCSO) is performing ‘drone’ operations in Pueblo Thursday, June 22 to notify people alongside Fountain Creek to evacuate.

PCSO says rising waters are a safety concern because of increased rain in southern Colorado and Pueblo County.

Video from PCSO shows Fountain Creek overflowing to the side of the creek. You can hear deputies asking people camped along the banks of Fountain Creek to evacuate.

PCSO also shared a video just before noon of a closer look at the fast-moving water.