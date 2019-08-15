Ring video – Dog takes a swim

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local homeowner got a bit of a surprise when they checked their Ring app after receiving a motion sensing notification.

The video showed a dog running through their yard and then another taking a swim in their pond.

In the video, the dog’s curiosity gets the best of him (0:23) and he falls right into the pond – much deeper than the dog must’ve thought! The dog lifts itself out of the pond and slowly walks off to catch up with his buddy.

According to the homeowner, even though this is not their dog, they do have four dogs of their own.

The video was shared by the homeowner to the Neighbors app by Ring, which is usually used to help neighbors stay up to date on local crime and safety information.

This video was recorded near the cross streets of Baptist Rd and Gleneagle Dr.