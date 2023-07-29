Riders 4 Children helping families in need

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado partnered with Riders 4 Children for its third annual ride on Saturday, July 29.

“Our purpose is to raise funds to help families who are in need of assistance for unexpected health issues,” said Nancy Martinez, President of Riders 4 Children.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

The Motorcycle ride started at Peak Indian Motorcycle and ended at The Public House at The Alexander. Guests got to enjoy lunch, a silent and live auction, a guitarist, and a performance by Irish Dancers.

Riders 4 Children said anyone is welcome to their events and can help in the charity whether on two wheels, four wheels, or no wheels at all. For more information, click the link above.