(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Richard Fierro, the veteran whose heroic actions saved countless lives the night of the attack at Club Q, has been announced as the grand marshal for the Pikes Peak Pride Parade in June.

According to Pikes Peak Pride on Facebook, Rich was named grand marshal earlier in May. The parade will be held on June 11 starting at 11 a.m. southbound on Tejon Street from Platte Avenue to Vermijo Street, though multiple events will be held leading up to the event.

The theme for this year’s event is The Power of Pride, and organizers say the event will not only celebrate our LGBTQ+ community members, but also honor those lost to senseless tragedy.

“On November 19, 2022, the queer community of Colorado Springs was shaken to our core as one of our historic safe spaces was violated,” reads a press release from Pikes Peak Pride. “Five beautiful souls were taken from our community in the tragedy at Club Q. Our 2023 Pride event will be a celebration and commemoration of our fallen friends and what it means to be LGBTQIA+ in southern Colorado.”

A program and moment of silence dedicated to honoring the Q-mmunity – the families of the victims and the survivors of the Club Q tragedy – will be held Saturday.

Organizers also say they are working with local law enforcement to ensure this year’s event will be a safe space for all. There will be increased security and security sweeps throughout the pride festival, thanks to partnerships with the Specialized Enforcement Division, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Quick Reaction Forces.

Applications are still open for volunteers, sponsors, entertainers, and parade floats, head to Pikes Peak Pride’s website and click “applications.”

Weekend attendees can expect a safe, fun, boisterous event featuring two full days of vendor booths, food trucks and high energy entertainment, culminating in a fabulous parade on Sunday, grand marshaled by Rich Fierro. There will also be plenty of youth-oriented programs like rainbow art activities, drag story time, a chalk contest and more.