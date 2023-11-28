(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Richard Fierro, the local small business owner credited with helping to subdue the gunman in the Club Q mass shooting in November of 2022, will address graduates and their families at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Fall 2023 Commencement ceremonies, to be held Dec. 15.

According to an announcement made on UCCS’ official news publication, Fierro will serve as the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Speaker and will deliver the ceremonies’ Commencement address.

Fierro served as an Army Officer for 14 years. He served in the 3rd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, V Corps Artillery, and 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

During his service, Fierro completed four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last year, Fierro and his family were at the scene of the November Club Q mass shooting, where Fierro was credited with helping subdue the gunman. For his efforts, he has received the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Citizen Honors Award for Valor, VFW Life Saving Award for Valor, LULAC Freedom and Justice Award, Red Cross Rocky Mountain Hero, Veteran of the Year National Able Network, and the NYPD GOAL Medal of Valor.

Fierro received his BA from San Diego State University and earned his MBA from UCCS in 2021. The Fall 2023 Commencement exercises will begin at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Broadmoor World Arena.