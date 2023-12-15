(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The newest graduates of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) celebrated their achievements at the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 15, where Army Veteran Richard Fierro addressed graduates as the Distinguished Alumnus Speaker.

Fierro is an Army veteran and small business owner who is credited with helping subdue the gunman during the Club Q mass shooting in November 2022 when he was there with his family.

For his actions that night, Fierro has received numerous awards, including the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Citizen Honors Award for Valor, VFW Life Saving Award for Valor, LULAC Freedom and Justice Award, Red Cross Rocky Mountain Hero, Veteran of the Year National Able Network, and the NYPD GOAL Medal of Valor.

On Friday, Fierro addressed graduates and their families as they celebrated the conclusion of a long journey of study at UCCS, of which Fierro is an alumnus–he earned his MBA from UCCS in 2021.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Courtesy: University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Fierro spoke on his experience of the shooting, and what it means to be viewed as a hero by the community.

“That day, people labeled me a ‘hero’ for my decision to act and run towards the gunman, regardless of the consequences,” Fierro said. “I am no hero. Heroic acts are defined as unexpected, bold and dramatic. By that definition, EVERYONE in that room was a hero that night. We all acted heroically. Heroes are not made – the ability to act as a hero is already in us.”

“A hero chooses to act, regardless of the consequences, for the betterment of those in their community. A hero is admired or idealized for courage, achievements, or noble qualities. We tend to look for heroes outwardly to inspire and provide hope. I challenge each of you to look inward and appreciate the hero you are and will become.”

The ceremony included a celebration of 13 Silver Graduates, members of the Class of 1998 who celebrated 25 years since their own UCCS graduation.

If you missed it, you can view the entire commencement on the university’s YouTube channel.

More than 1,000 graduates earned their degrees from UCCS on Friday, with more than 550 participating in the ceremony at the Broadmoor World Arena.

UCCS awarded 15 doctoral degrees, more than 90 master’s degrees and more than 450 bachelor’s degrees to graduates of the summer/fall 2023 semester. Graduates and their families celebrated alongside UCCS faculty, staff and students.