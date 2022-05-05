COLORADO SPRINGS — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for renovation made to a cyber research lab on the campus of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS).

The Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center will serve the growing cybersecurity program at the university, at a time when the demand for people to join the cybersecurity industry is at an all-time high.

“Its not just about technology, it’s about business, education, criminal justice, public affairs,” said UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy. “We really took it and expanded it across so we can really have an impact on our community and our nation.”









Davidson Technologies, Inc., the company that dedicated the facility, said the new lab will allow students and faculty to pursue cutting-edge cybersecurity research.