Results from ‘Slow Down, Colorado Springs!’ enforcement effort

COLORADO SPRINGS — In October 2018 the police department was awarded a grant through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) for the purpose of conducting speed enforcement throughout Colorado Springs.

The enforcement effort was named Slow Down, Colorado Springs!

There was 1,008 hours of additional dedicated speed enforcement that in turn resulted in 2,399 traffic citations issued and 2,758 traffic violations cited (a citation may contain more than one charge, which accounts for the difference between citations and violations cited).

On Monday, September 30 marked the end of the first year of this program.

CSPD will conduct second-year enforcement from October 2019 through September 2020.

Police want people to slow down, obey posted speed limits, and be careful on the roadways.