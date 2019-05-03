Restaurant Report Card: Redemption for Ai Sushi & Grill on Powers

In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, redemption for a Colorado Springs sushi restaurant that failed several weeks ago due to a ‘fair’ health inspection rating.

After a February 25 inspection at Ai Sushi & Grill revealed eight violations, a follow-up inspection on March 6 shows zero violations and every issue is fixed.

Ai Sushi & Grill, located near the Cinemark Theater along Powers Boulevard, invited FOX21 to bring a camera inside the kitchen to show everything has been corrected.

“They were very minor,” manager Jiawei Ling said. “They were all corrected on site.”

Ai Sushi & Grill has been open for about 16 years, and under current ownership for eight years.

“The past track records have been well, and to come out of nowhere, and part of that has to do with the 2019 health codes, the new add-ons that we’re not familiar with,” Ling said.

Ling described some of the most popular dishes.

“Definitely the sushi and sashimi you’re looking, and the Lion King Roll is a personal favorite,” Ling said.

But they also have grill and hibachi items, like teriyaki chicken and battered tofu and vegetable rice bowls. As for the staff, you’ll like the way they roll.

This is why Restaurant Report Card is giving Ai Sushi & Grill a second chance.

Before the February 26 inspection, Ai Sushi & Grill did have three excellent rated health inspections in 2018.

Ai Sushi & Grill also offers a bonus card for $1. Ten percent of your bill is added to the value of your bonus card each visit. Once the value of your card reaches $20 or more, you are able to use it toward your next bill. The $1 fee is waived for military and veterans.