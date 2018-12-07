Restaurant Report Card: 8 critical violations for a Colorado Springs country club

In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, eight health code violations for a Colorado Springs country club bar and grill, and a Manitou Springs cafe with no violations under current ownership.

Eight over par on a recent health inspection at one of several restaurants at The Club at Flying Horse in northeastern Colorado Springs.

A November 27 inspection revealed eight critical violations at the Athletic Club and Grill, including:

Hands not being washed when required.

Several cross-contamination hazards.

Food being held at dangerous temperatures.

This is why The Club at Flying Horse Grill fails our Restaurant Report Card.

The general manager tells FOX21 health inspections are something The Club at Flying Horse takes very seriously, and all issues were immediately addressed, along with ongoing staff training and education.

You know what they say: what goes around comes around. The same holds true for food safety, which is why you’re certain to find positive vibes at Good Karma Cafe.

“We always dreamed about having a little restaurant and cafe, and we made it happen,” owner Reinaldo “Rey” Figueroa said.

Tucked back on Cañon Avenue in Manitou Springs, behind St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Good Karma Cafe has been open for about seven and a half years. Figueroa and his wife, Cindy, took over almost a year ago.

“I feel very fortunate that the community has really embraced us,” Figueroa said.

Good Karma Cafe hasn’t had a single health code violation during their ownership.

“For me, cleanliness is very important,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa said team effort and consistency are key.

“One of the key ingredients to having a restaurant is not only presentation, but it’s what happens in the back of the office to be able to be safe,” Figueroa said.

This is why Good Karma Cafe passes our Restaurant Report Card.