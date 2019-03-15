Restaurant Report Card: 2 bad health inspections for a Pueblo Chinese restaurant

In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a Pueblo Chinese restaurant with two ugly health inspections back-to-back, and a Mexican restaurant with no violations in more than a year.

Located in a strip mall on Constitution Road, just east of Interstate 25 and north of Highway 50, the dark side of China Moon is coming to light.

After someone filed a complaint about China Moon, a health inspection on March 11 revealed eight violations, including:

An overall lack of knowledge by the person in charge.

Employees failing to wash hands as required.

Food being held at dangerous temperatures.

China Moon also had a routine inspection on February 7 which revealed 15 violations.

This is why China Moon fails our Restaurant Report Card.

However, the food safety at Julian’s Mexican Restaurant is as “egg-straordinary” as their huevos rancheros.

“We just constantly watch each other and remind each other and then our health department is just amazing here,” owner Catrina Tamasonis said.

Julian’s is located on Northern Avenue, just north of Mountain View Cemetery, and has been open for just over two years now.

“I’ve always liked cooking,” Tamasonis said. “My first meal I cooked, I was 7 years old. I wasn’t taught how to put a dinner together, so I cooked everything in the kitchen.”

Successful Pueblo eateries run in the family. Tamasonis is the niece of the legendary Burrito’s Betty.

“The key in our cooking Mexican food is not measuring,” Tamasonis said. “You just kind of just eye it. It turns out perfect every time.”

This is why Julian’s Mexican Restaurant passes our Restaurant Report Card.