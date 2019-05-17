Restaurant Report Card: 10 violations at a Pueblo gas and grub

UPDATE (May 24, 2019): A follow-up inspection at Mak’s on May 16 showed zero violations. The week after this story aired, Maks invited FOX21 to bring a camera inside the kitchen to show everything checks out. Watch the video here.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 16, 2019):

In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, food having to be thrown out at a Pueblo gas and grub spot, and a long-time Mexican restaurant with no violations in more than a year.

Maks lacks in food safety on their latest inspection.

Located on Lake Avenue near Iowa Avenue, an April 26 health inspection at Maks Mindful Food and Gas revealed 10 violations including:

Person in charge lacking food safety knowledge.

Employee blowing on hands to dry them after washing — corrected on site.

Food held at dangerous temperatures — corrected on site.

This is why Maks fails our Restaurant Report Card.

FOX21 reached out to the manager, who tells us every issue has been fixed and the owner has requested further education from the health department because it is a newer store.

But come enjoy a burrito where kitchen cleanliness is ‘neato’.

“I am the owner, sole owner, Romero’s Cafe and Catering,” said Robert Romero.

Located on Santa Fe Drive, just east of Highway 227, Romero’s hasn’t had a violation in more than a year.

“It’s a daily, daily, daily grind. You’ve got to be here every day and just work it and just do it,” said Romero.

Romero’s mother started the restaurant in 1976.

“When you come to Romero’s, we’re all about chile,” said Romero, who took over in 1990.

“Same recipes, only thing is I had to tweak them and perfect them because mom and grandma, they didn’t have no recipe. Everything they do is by hand,” said Romero.

Romero’s offers traditional Mexican food but the burritos and green chile are his pride and joy.

“I am Mr. Chile, that’s my real name,” said Romero.

Using certified Pueblo Chiles, Romero makes 20 gallons of green chile a day.

This is why Romero’s Cafe and Catering passes our Restaurant Report Card.

Romero’s recently became state certified. All of the cooks, several servers, and managers have food safety certifications, which is not required.

They are also a Pueblo Partner in Food Safety with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, which means they go above and beyond standards.