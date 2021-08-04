Restaurant collecting money, school supplies for Widefield students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local restaurant is continuing its annual tradition of helping raise money and supplies for schools in Widefield.

This is the third year Roll Up has participated in this fundraiser. They are accepting donations of school supplies and cash to help provide for kids in Widefield School District 3.

To help out, visit the restaurant at 301 Main Street in Security-Widefield. You can bring school supplies or just donate some cash.

The guys behind Roll Up all attended schools in the district, and say they are happy to give back.

“We can actually see the difference that it makes,” owner Bryce Dillinghan said. “So that’s what’s cool, is hearing from the people that provide the lunches ‘you provided x amount of meals just because of this.’ So it’s cool to see a direct change that we’re able to make by doing it.”

This year, the federal government is providing free lunches to all students, so the schools will be able to decide what to do with the money: either save it for free and reduced lunches next year, or use it for improving cafeteria equipment.

Roll Up will match the total amount of donations up to $1,000.